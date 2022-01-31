Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1445 GMT on Monday:

** Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) (AMSJ.J) will sell its 50% stake in its Kroondal and Marikana operations northwest of Johannesburg to Sibanye Stillwater , the platinum group metals miners (PGM) said on Monday.

** Software company Citrix Systems (CTXS.O) said on Monday it had agreed to be taken private for $16.5 billion including debt by affiliates of Elliott Management and Vista Equity Partners, which are seeking to tap the pandemic-driven boom in cloud computing.

** Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) said on Monday it had bought land promoter Gladman Developments Ltd for 250 million pounds ($335.85 million) to help bolster its ability to source land.

** The German government's review of the planned sale of chipmaker Siltronic to Taiwanese rival GlobalWafers (6488.TWO), which requires formal approval by the end of the day, is still underway, a German Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

** French shipping giant CMA CGM said it had struck a preliminary agreement to acquire a majority stake in French delivery firm Colis Prive, as it continues to build up its logistics business.

** Education group Pearson has agreed to buy the certification company Credly to expand its offering to businesses looking to train and retain workers at a time of tight labour markets and rapid technological innovation.

** Hedge fund Land & Buildings Investment Management has informed LXP Industrial Trust (LXP.N) that it is interested in acquiring the U.S. warehouse-focused real estate investment trust for $4.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

** Australia's Irongate Group (IAP.AX) said it has received a A$1.29 billion ($908.93 million) takeover bid from a partnership managed by property investor Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX), topping a rejected offer by 360 Capital (TGP.AX).

($1 = 1.4192 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.7444 pounds)

Compiled by Akash Sriram and Rajarshi Roy in Bengaluru

