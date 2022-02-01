Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Tuesday:

** Spanish startup Playtomic, which rents racket sports courts through a mobile phone app, bought its rival in Germany, Switzerland and Austria GotCourts, the company said.

** Swiss packaging company SIG Combibloc (SIGNC.S) is acquiring U.S.-based privately held Scholle IPN for an enterprise value of 1.36 billion euros ($1.53 billion) to boost its position in sustainable packaging, it said. read more

** The U.S. antitrust review of Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) $68.7 billion proposed acquisition of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) will be handled by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Bloomberg News reported late on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter. read more

** Brazilian tech firm Totvs (TOTS3.SA) said on Monday its Dimensa SA unit had bought financial app developer Mobile2you for 26.9 million reais ($5.07 million). read more

** Japanese retailer Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd is in final negotiations to sell its department store unit, Sogo & Seibu, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday, amid investor pressure to focus on its core convenience store business. read more

**Silvergate Capital Corp (SI.N) said on Monday it has agreed to buy Blockchain Payments Network and other intellectual property assets from Meta Platforms Inc's (FB.O) digital currency venture Diem Association. read more

** The New York Times Co (NYT.N) said on Monday it had acquired Wordle, a website-only word game that has seen a recent burst in popularity, for an undisclosed price in the low seven figures. read more

** Apollo (APO.N) private equity fund will invest $760 million in Legendary Entertainment, the production and finance company behind films "Dune," "Godzilla vs. Kong" and television series "Lost in Space" and "Carnival Row," both groups said on Monday.

($1 = 0.8884 euros)

Compiled by Akash Sriram and Rajarshi Roy in Bengaluru

