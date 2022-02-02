Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Wednesday:

** The fourth-largest Spanish telecom operator MasMovil, currently owned by three buyout funds KKR (KKR.N), Cinven and Providence, has approached Vodafone (VOD.L) to buy its local unit, Spanish news website El Confidencial said, citing unidentified sources close to the funds.

** Czech chemicals group Draslovka said it had entered into a $150 million partnership with Oaktree Capital Management funds to support growth as it moves ahead with acquisitions.

** Gambling software maker Playtech (PTEC.L) does not expect its shareholders to approve its proposed takeover by Australia's Aristocrat (ALL.AX), the British company said, adding it was also looking at other deal proposals.

** Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) has bought a 7.4% stake in Norwegian industrial software group Cognite from oil firm Aker BP (AKRBP.OL), Cognite said.

** Spain's Telefonica SA (TEF.MC) said it had agreed to buy, with its partner fashion retailer Zara's owner Amancio Ortega, the 40% stake in its unit Telxius that belongs to KKR (KKR.N) for 216 million euros ($243 million).

** Brazilian private equity firm Starboard Partners sold 22.8 million shares in oil company 3R Petroleum Oleo e Gas SA (RRRP3.SA) in a block trade on Tuesday, according to a securities filing from the oil company.

** Commodity broker Marex Group said on Tuesday it had acquired French firm Arfinco in a move to expand its presence in the European Union's biggest grain-producing country.

Compiled by Akash Sriram and Rajarshi Roy in Bengaluru

