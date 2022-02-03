Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Thursday:
** Britain's Playtech (PTEC.L) said its second-largest shareholder could make a takeover approach for the gambling software firm after its proposed $2.8 billion buyout by Australia's Aristocrat Leisure (ALL.AX) fell through.
** Shufersal (SAE.TA), Israel's largest supermarket chain, said it signed an agreement to buy a 60% stake in Mini Line, an importer of consumer electrical goods, for 560 million shekels ($176 million).
** The cybersecurity BDS division of France's Atos (ATOS.PA) is 'not up for sale', a spokesperson for the IT consulting firm said, after sources said defence company Thales was working on a potential offer.
** The independent directors of British advertising group M&C Saatchi (SAA.L) have rejected another takeover approach from its biggest shareholder Vin Murria, but agreed to continue talking to see if a deal can be done.
** South African clothing and furniture retailer Pepkor (PPHJ.J) has acquired a majority stake in Brazilian retailer Grupo Avenida S.A. from its private equity and family owners, marking its first foray outside of its home continent.
** Sydney Airport (SYD.AX) shareholders approved a A$23.6 billion ($16.85 billion) cash takeover by infrastructure investors, though many small retail investors voted against delisting Australia's only listed airport.
