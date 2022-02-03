Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1045 GMT on Thursday:

** Britain's Playtech (PTEC.L) said its second-largest shareholder could make a takeover approach for the gambling software firm after its proposed $2.8 billion buyout by Australia's Aristocrat Leisure (ALL.AX) fell through.

read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Shufersal (SAE.TA), Israel's largest supermarket chain, said it signed an agreement to buy a 60% stake in Mini Line, an importer of consumer electrical goods, for 560 million shekels ($176 million).

read more

** The cybersecurity BDS division of France's Atos (ATOS.PA) is 'not up for sale', a spokesperson for the IT consulting firm said, after sources said defence company Thales was working on a potential offer.

read more

** The independent directors of British advertising group M&C Saatchi (SAA.L) have rejected another takeover approach from its biggest shareholder Vin Murria, but agreed to continue talking to see if a deal can be done.

** South African clothing and furniture retailer Pepkor (PPHJ.J) has acquired a majority stake in Brazilian retailer Grupo Avenida S.A. from its private equity and family owners, marking its first foray outside of its home continent.

** Sydney Airport (SYD.AX) shareholders approved a A$23.6 billion ($16.85 billion) cash takeover by infrastructure investors, though many small retail investors voted against delisting Australia's only listed airport.

read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Akash Sriram and Rajarshi Roy in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.