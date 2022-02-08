Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:

** Spanish oil major Repsol SA (REP.MC) is considering putting some of its Canadian assets for sale later this year as it looks to reap the benefits of higher oil and gas prices, four sources told Reuters.

** Canadian oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp is looking to sell some of its assets in Alberta and Saskatchewan that could fetch around C$500 million ($394 million), according to an industry source and marketing documents seen by Reuters.

** Activist investment firm Ortelius Advisors wants to take control of petrochemical products company Trecora Resources' (TREC.N) board and has nominated six directors, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

** Shell (SHEL.L) and Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA (GGBR4.SA) said they had reached a binding agreement to create a 50-50 joint venture for the development, construction and operation of a new solar farm in Brazil's Minas Gerais state.

** Budget carriers Frontier Group Holdings and Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE.N) unveiled plans to create the fifth-largest U.S. airline in a $2.9 billion tie-up likely to tighten competition against traditional carriers.

** Brazil's prosecutor's office recommended that antitrust regulator Cade block the sale of Oi SA mobile operations to local rivals TIM SA (TIMS3.SA), Telefonica Brasil's Vivo and Claro, a subsidiary of Mexico's America Movil .

** Bumble Inc (BMBL.O) said it has bought France's Fruitz in its first acquisition, as the dating app company tries to strengthen its foothold in Europe, where it plays catch-up with Tinder owner Match Group (MTCH.O).

** French car parts supplier Faurecia (EPED.PA) said its new combination with Hella would result in it aiming for sales of above 33 billion euros ($37.72 billion) in 2025, and an increased annual cost savings target of 250 million euros.

** Toshiba Corp (6502.T) announced that it now aims to break up into two companies instead of three, while also unveiling a big boost to planned shareholder returns in an effort to appease angry investors.

** Seibu Holdings Inc (9024.T) is in final talks with Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC to sell some 30 properties in Japan in deal worth about 150 billion yen ($1.30 billion), Nikkei reported on Saturday.

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru

