Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2300 GMT on Thursday:

** Zendesk Inc (ZEN.N), the software company under activist shareholder pressure to abandon its $3.9 billion all-stock acquisition of the parent of online survey portal SurveyMonkey, said it had rejected an acquisition offer from a consortium of private equity firms for as much $16 billion.

read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Brazil's healthcare company Notre Dame Intermedica (GNDI3.SA) said it reached an agreement to acquire Coracao de Duque de Caxias hospita, in the southeastern state of Rio de Janeiro.

** Euronext's integration of Borsa Italiana is reaping faster than expected savings for potential acquisitions, though no "actionable" target has been identified, the pan-European exchange's CEO Stephane Boujnah said.

read more

** ABB's (ABB.NS) E-mobility business will hit the acquisition trail to reach its ambitious sales goals after its flotation later this year, the business's chief executive told Reuters.

read more

** Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance will make a $200 million investment in Forbes, the media company said, with the platform taking a stake through a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.

read more

** Vodafone (VOD.L) said it had rejected a preliminary approach from French telecom group Iliad and private equity firm Apax Partners to buy its Italian business, saying that it was "not in the best interests of shareholders".

read more

** The parent company of India's ShareChat has acquired local rival MX's short-video platform in a roughly $700 million deal, two sources told Reuters, as competition heats up in the sector where foreign investors have placed major bets.

read more

** Activist investor Quarz Capital Management said it is opposed to the terms of a proposed S$4.2 billion ($3.1 billion) merger of two Temasek-linked Singapore real estate investment trusts, saying the target firm was significantly undervalued.

read more

** Informa (INF.L) agreed to sell its pharma intelligence business to New York-based investment fund Warburg Pincus for 1.9 billion pounds ($2.58 billion), the British events organiser announced, sending shares rising by 7%.

read more

** EDF (EDF.PA) confirmed it would buy a France-based nuclear turbine unit from General Electric as the state-owned utility seeks to bundle nuclear activities deemed as strategic in France's new push for multi-billion investments into new reactors.

read more

** TotalEnergies SE (TTEF.PA) agreed to buy U.S. solar company SunPower Corp's (SPWR.O) Commercial and Industrial Solutions business (CIS) for $250 million, the French group said.

read more

** The parent company of India's ShareChat will acquire local rival MX's short-video platform in an around $700 million deal, two sources told Reuters, as competition heats up in the sector where foreign investors have placed major bets.

read more

** Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) said it had decided to exercise its right to terminate bidder Keppel Corp's (KPLM.SI) offer and will allow SPH shareholders to vote on a rival S$3.9 billion ($2.9 billion) bid from a tycoon-backed group.

read more

** British insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) has agreed a pensions buy-in deal totalling around 370 million pounds ($501 million) with London Heathrow's BAA Pension Scheme, L&G said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Mehnaz Yasmin and Rajarshi Roy in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.