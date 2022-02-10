Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2300 GMT on Thursday:
** Zendesk Inc (ZEN.N), the software company under activist shareholder pressure to abandon its $3.9 billion all-stock acquisition of the parent of online survey portal SurveyMonkey, said it had rejected an acquisition offer from a consortium of private equity firms for as much $16 billion.
** Brazil's healthcare company Notre Dame Intermedica (GNDI3.SA) said it reached an agreement to acquire Coracao de Duque de Caxias hospita, in the southeastern state of Rio de Janeiro.
** Euronext's integration of Borsa Italiana is reaping faster than expected savings for potential acquisitions, though no "actionable" target has been identified, the pan-European exchange's CEO Stephane Boujnah said.
** ABB's (ABB.NS) E-mobility business will hit the acquisition trail to reach its ambitious sales goals after its flotation later this year, the business's chief executive told Reuters.
** Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance will make a $200 million investment in Forbes, the media company said, with the platform taking a stake through a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company.
** Vodafone (VOD.L) said it had rejected a preliminary approach from French telecom group Iliad and private equity firm Apax Partners to buy its Italian business, saying that it was "not in the best interests of shareholders".
** The parent company of India's ShareChat has acquired local rival MX's short-video platform in a roughly $700 million deal, two sources told Reuters, as competition heats up in the sector where foreign investors have placed major bets.
** Activist investor Quarz Capital Management said it is opposed to the terms of a proposed S$4.2 billion ($3.1 billion) merger of two Temasek-linked Singapore real estate investment trusts, saying the target firm was significantly undervalued.
** Informa (INF.L) agreed to sell its pharma intelligence business to New York-based investment fund Warburg Pincus for 1.9 billion pounds ($2.58 billion), the British events organiser announced, sending shares rising by 7%.
** EDF (EDF.PA) confirmed it would buy a France-based nuclear turbine unit from General Electric as the state-owned utility seeks to bundle nuclear activities deemed as strategic in France's new push for multi-billion investments into new reactors.
** TotalEnergies SE (TTEF.PA) agreed to buy U.S. solar company SunPower Corp's (SPWR.O) Commercial and Industrial Solutions business (CIS) for $250 million, the French group said.
** Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) said it had decided to exercise its right to terminate bidder Keppel Corp's (KPLM.SI) offer and will allow SPH shareholders to vote on a rival S$3.9 billion ($2.9 billion) bid from a tycoon-backed group.
** British insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) has agreed a pensions buy-in deal totalling around 370 million pounds ($501 million) with London Heathrow's BAA Pension Scheme, L&G said.
