Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1445 GMT on Monday:

** Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD.O) said it has finalized the purchase of Xilinx Inc (XLNX.O) in a record chip industry deal valued at about $50 billion. read more

** Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR.N) said that private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice had proposed to acquire the rest of the building products maker for $24.65 per share in cash. read more

** U.S. arms maker Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) called off plans to acquire rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD.N) for $4.4 billion amid opposition from U.S. antitrust enforcers. read more

** Kuwait-based National Aviation Services (NAS) said a 469 million pound ($635 million) takeover proposal rejected by John Menzies (MNZS.L) represented a "full and fair value" for the British airport services group. read more

** Britain fined the country's largest sportswear retailers JD Sports (JD.L) and Footasylum a combined 4.7 million pounds ($6.4 million) for breaching an order that prevented both the merged firms from integrating further. read more

** Spain's BBVA (BBVA.MC) said it agreed to buy an additional 21.7% stake in Neon Payments for around $300 million after taking part in a share capital increase.

** A $27-billion deal between France's Total and Iraq, that Baghdad hoped would reverse the exit of oil majors from the country, has stalled amid disputes over terms and risks being scrapped by the country's new government. read more

** Crown Resorts Ltd (CWN.AX) backed a $6.3 billion buyout from private equity giant Blackstone Inc (BX.N), giving billionaire James Packer an exit route from the Australian casino firm beset by scandals and regulatory setbacks. read more

** Billionaire investor George Soros bought nearly 20 million shares of electric truck startup Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, securities filings showed. read more

Compiled by Yuvraj Malik and Rajarshi Roy in Bengaluru

