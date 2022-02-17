Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** British paper and packaging firm Mondi (MNDI.L) said it would sell its personal care components business to Japan's Nitto Denko Corp (6988.T) for 615 million euros ($699 million), as it seeks to focus on building its packaging division. read more

** New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the players union have struck an in-principle agreement to sell a minority stake in NZR's commercial business to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake for NZ$200 million ($133.54 million). read more

** Kuwait-based National Aviation Services (NAS) said it had bought about 12.1 million shares in Britain's John Menzies (MNZS.L) for 73.4 million pounds ($100 million), days after the airport services group rejected NAS' takeover offer. read more

** Spotify Inc (SPOT.N) deepened its investment in podcasting with the acquisitions of Podsights and Chartable, two services that provide greater insights for advertisers and podcasting publishers, the Swedish company said. read more

** Aurubis AG (NAFG.DE), Europe's biggest copper producer, said it had signed an agreement to sell some of its flat rolled products (FRP) division to KME, part of Italy’s Intek Group S.p.A. (IKG.MI).

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru

