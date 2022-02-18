Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposa ls were reported by 1450 GMT on Friday:

** French media company Vivendi (VIV.PA), in which billionaire Vincent Bollore has the biggest individual stake, is considering raising its cash offer for Paris Match magazine owner Lagardere (LAGA.PA), as Vivendi progresses towards a Lagardere takeover. read more

** U.S. sports merchandise retailer Fanatics said it had acquired 118-year-old Mitchell & Ness, known for its jersey replicas and streetwear, along with American rapper Jay-Z and other celebrities. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** DuPont (DD.N) said it would sell most of its mobility and materials business for $11 billion to Celanese Corp , as the industrial materials maker continues to tweak its portfolio to focus on high-margin operations. read more

** Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie (MQG.AX) is looking to buy a controlling stake in the gas transmission business of Britain's National Grid (NG.L), Bloomberg News reported. read more

** Brazilian payment processor Cielo SA (CIEL3.SA) said it has agreed to sell its stake in U.S. firm Merchant e-Solutions Inc to a unit of Integrum Holdings LP for up to $290 million, as it aims to focus on its core business in Brazil.

** Private equity firm Advent International Corp has acquired a 25% stake in Brazilian construction materials manufacturer Tigre Group for 1.35 billion reais ($262 million), both companies said, eyeing an expected infrastructure boom in the U.S. and Brazil.

** Kuwait-based National Aviation Services has bought a 13.2% stake in John Menzies (MNZS.L) for 73.4 million pounds ($100 million), bolstering shares of the British airport services group as investors bet on a sweetened takeover offer. read more

** Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway Inc's (BRKa.N) recent investment in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI.O) has been "no bonanza" for Berkshire, and was made without knowing the video-game maker would receive a takeover offer from Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O). read more

** U.S. cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock Inc delayed the expected completion date for its buyout of London-listed rival Avast Plc (AVST.L) to April 4, saying it was awaiting regulatory nods in the United Kingdom and Spain. read more

** Brazilian energy company Energisa Transmissao de Energia SA (ENGI11.SA) said it has agreed to acquire power transmission company Gemini Energy SA in a deal worth around 822 million reais ($158.94 million). read more

** Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) said it withdrew a proposal to acquire the remaining shares of its U.S.-based subsidiary Pilgrim's Pride (PPC.O).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.