Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Tuesday:

** Brazil's former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who leads early polls for the October presidential election, said his Workers Party opposes privatization of state-run companies and warned investors not to buy Eletrobras (ELET6.SA).

** GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) said its consumer healthcare venture with Pfizer (PFE.N) will be named Haleon, as the British drugmaker confirmed the business will be spun off in mid-2022 as planned after having rejected overtures from Unilever (ULVR.L). read more

** The chief executive of healthcare group Fresenius (FREG.DE) left the door open for a future divestment of its dialysis unit, which has struggled under a high number of deaths among patients during the pandemic, but praised the company's diversified structure.

** Creditors of debt-laden fashion conglomerate Shandong Ruyi Technology Group will seek control of Lycra after Ruyi defaulted on a $400 million loan it took from them to buy the fibre maker. read more

** U.S. truck engine maker Cummins Inc (CMI.N) said it will buy auto parts maker Meritor Inc (MTOR.N) for $2.58 billion in cash, to beef up its electric and hybrid vehicle parts offerings amid a boom in demand for climate-friendly transport.

** U.S. TV station operator Tegna Inc (TGNA.N) will be acquired by Standard General for $5.4 billion in an all-cash deal, ending a years-long battle by the shareholder.

** Educational publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC.O) said it had agreed to be bought by private equity firm Veritas Capital for about $2.8 billion in cash.

** A consortium backed by Airbus (AIR.PA) and Safran (SAF.PA) has agreed to buy superalloys supplier Aubert & Duval from Eramet after the French government stepped in to protect its strategic interests in the maker of fighter jet and submarine parts. read more

** Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO) is in talks to buy the payments business of UAE's biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC (FAB.AD), according to a Bloomberg News report. read more

** London Stock Exchange Group has agreed to buy U.S. cloud-based technology provider TORA in a $325 million deal which it said will add digital assets to its trading tools. read more

** South Korea's antitrust agency said it conditionally approves flag carrier Korean Air Lines' (003490.KS) planned acquisition of rival Asiana Airlines (020560.KS).

** Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro has bought a minority stake in U.S. carbon capture firm Verdox for $20 million and plans to use its technology at smelters as part of wider efforts to cut emissions, the Norwegian company said.

** Italian payments group Nexi (NEXII.MI) is in exclusive talks to buy the retailers' payment business of BPER Banca (EMII.MI), a person close to the matter said, confirming a report by Bloomberg News. read more

** EU antitrust regulators will decide by March 28 whether to clear U.S. engineering and aerospace company Parker-Hannifin's (PH.N) 6.3-billion-pound ($8.57 billion) bid for British rival Meggitt , according to a European Commission filing on Monday. read more

** The European Commission said on Monday that Hungary's decision to veto Vienna Insurance Group's (VIG) (VIGR.VI) acquisition of the Hungarian arm of Dutch insurer Aegon breached EU merger regulations.

** U.S.-based supply chain company GXO Logistics (GXO.N) has agreed a potential deal to buy Britain's Clipper Logistics (CLG.L) for around $1.3 billion, betting on the lucrative e-commerce market and rising demand for warehouse space globally.

** French payments company Worldline (WLN.PA) has entered exclusive talks to sell its TSS terminals business to U.S. firm Apollo Funds (APO.N) in a deal potentially worth around 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion), lifting Worldline's shares.

** Australia's top power producer AGL Energy Ltd on Monday rejected an unsolicited $3.54 billion takeover overture from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO), sticking to its own spin-off tune. read more

** John Menzies (MNZS.L) said on Monday Kuwait's National Aviation Services (NAS) has sweetened its takeover proposal for the British airport services company to about 559 million pounds ($761.75 million). read more

** Egypt's largest investment bank EFG Hermes (HRHO.CA) has appointed Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to advise on First Abu Dhabi Bank's (FAB) (FAB.AD) offer to acquire a majority stake, it said on Monday. read more

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru

