Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** The world's No. 1 logistics company, United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N), lost its court fight for a record 1.74-billion euro ($2 billion) compensation claim from EU antitrust regulators for blocking its 2013 bid for Dutch rival TNT. read more

** Construction firm Hochtief AG (HOTG.DE) made a A$1.47 billion bid to buy the remaining 21.42% stake in Australia's CIMIC Group Ltd (CIM.AX) it does not already own.

** Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) (TIM) is considering selling its stake in mobile tower group INWIT (INWT.MI) to French investment fund Ardian as part of its efforts to shore up its finances, a source close to the matter said.

** Shareholders of Brazilian state-run power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) approved terms for the privatization of the company, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

** Brazil's state-owned Brazilian oil company Petrobras said on Tuesday it had approved the sale of its entire stake in four onshore fields at Polo Norte Capixaba to a subsidiary of private equity firm Seacrest Group for up to $544 million. read more

** Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) is expected to make a decision on a 10.8 billion euro ($12.2 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. private equity firm KKR (KKR.N) by the middle of next month. read more

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru

