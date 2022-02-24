Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:

** Blackstone Inc (BX.N) has never approached Toshiba Corp (6502.T) about a potential buyout, the two companies said, denying a media report. read more

** Asia-focused insurer AIA Group (1299.HK) said it would sell its Australian savings and investments business to local life insurance firm Resolution Life Australasia, noting it is "non-core" to its strategy. read more

** Rede D'or (RDOR3.SA) said on Wednesday it had agreed to acquire insurer SulAmerica Seguros SA (SULA11.SA) in a 13 billion-real ($2.6 billion) deal combining Brazil's largest hospital network with one of the country's major independent insurance companies.

** Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) (TIM) is considering selling its stake in mobile tower group INWIT (INWT.MI) to French investment fund Ardian as part of its efforts to shore up its finances, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday. read more

** Executives for London-based HSBC, which controls one of the largest banking operations in Mexico, have told investors the chain is not interested in buying out Citigroup's consumer bank in the country, known as Banamex. read more

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Sohini Podder in Bengaluru

