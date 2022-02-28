Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:

** Shares of Indian drugmaker Biocon Ltd (BION.NS) fell about 12% after the company said its unit Biocon Biologics would buy U.S.-based Viatris Inc's (VTRS.O) biosimilars business in a transaction valued at $3.34 billion.

read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** Irish building materials firm CRH Plc (CRH.L) agreed to sell its U.S.-based unit that manufactures glass products to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners for $3.8 billion, the world's second-largest building materials supplier said.

** Poste Italiane (PST.MI) said it had agreed to acquire LIS Holding from International Game Technology Plc (IGT.N) for a total consideration of 700 million euros ($781.20 million) to boost its exposure to the fast growing payments market.

** Brookfield Business Partners (BBU_u.TO) and its partners have agreed to buy a 60% stake in Magnati, the payments business of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), valuing the business up to $1.15 billion.

read more

** Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Zip Co Ltd (Z1P.AX) plans to buy U.S. rival Sezzle Inc for A$491 million ($352.59 million), building its footprint in the largest retail market as sluggish trade elsewhere earned it a half-year loss.

read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Mehnaz Yasmin and Rajarshi Roy in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.