Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

** U.S. life sciences company Illumina's (ILMN.O) offer to cut prices and allow rivals continued access to its technologies has "yet to convince" EU antitrust regulators scrutinising its $8 billion cash-and-stock bid for Grail Inc (GRAL.O), people familiar with the matter said. read more

** Britain's competition watchdog on Thursday approved Spanish mobile telephone infrastructure operator Cellnex's acquisition of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison's (0001.HK) British assets if it sells at least 1,000 mobile phone towers. read more

** Tilray Brands (TLRY.O) agreed to buy up to $211 million of HEXO's (HEXO.TO) debt, giving the Canadian cannabis producer a right to pick a significant equity stake in its troubled rival. read more

** Water treatment company Pentair Plc (PNT.DE) said it had agreed to buy commercial ice machines maker Manitowoc Ice for $1.6 billion in cash, to expand its drinking, cooling and cooking offerings to the foodservice and hospitality sectors.

** Airline software provider Sabre Corp (SABR.O) said on Thursday it had terminated its distribution agreement with Russian airline Aeroflot (AFLT.MM). read more

** Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) has no plans to take a majority stake in Alitalia's successor ITA Airways, the German airline's CEO said on Thursday, telling investors not to worry about his pursuit of a business that racked up years of losses before its relaunch.

** Coal explorer Stanmore Resources (SMR.AX) said it would raise about A$694 million ($506.06 million) to fund the acquisition of an 80% stake in BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC), a joint venture in Queensland, from global miner BHP Group (BHP.AX).

** The new boss of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) set out the virtues of his standalone plan as an alternative to a takeover approach from KKR (KKR.N), but shares in the company plunged on Thursday after a record loss and a gloomy forecast for this year. read more

** Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) declined on Thursday to comment on the future of its presence on the Russian market after stating it could cope if stripped of its business in Russia. Asked whether SocGen intended to exit the market or sell its Russian unit Rosbank, a spokesperson answered the group had no comment on the matter.

** Thales' Chief Executive Patrice Caine told reporters the French company remained interested in bolt-on acquisitions across its three core areas of aerospace, defence & security, and digital identity & security. read more

** Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) said on Wednesday that a consortium led by Ardian has submitted a binding offer to purchase the majority of the share capital of the holding company Daphne 3, which holds 30.2% of the share capital in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA (INWT.MI).

** Brazilian mall operator BR Malls (BRML3.SA) announced on Wednesday the sale of a 30% stake in Shopping Uberlandia for 307 million reais ($60.20 million) to its current partner.

