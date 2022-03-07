Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

March 7 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Monday:

** German diversified group Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) is preparing to put its pigments business up for sale to fund investments at its drugs and electronic chemicals divisions, daily Handelsblatt reported.

** British electrical engineering firm Spectris Plc (SXS.L) said it had ended talks regarding a possible bid worth 1.79 billion pounds ($2.37 billion) for Oxford Instruments (OXIG.L), due to global economic uncertainties caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

** South Africa's TFG (TFGJ.J) will buy the owner of Coricraft, Volpes and Dial-a-bed chains for 2.35 billion rand ($152.78 million) as it looks to expand further into the furniture and bedding market, the retailer said. read more

** South Africa's TFG (TFGJ.J) will buy the owner of Coricraft, Volpes and Dial-a-bed chains for 2.35 billion rand ($152.78 million) to further expand in the furniture and bedding market, the retailer said. read more

** Australia's AGL Energy confirmed it rejected a sweetened A$5.4 billion ($4.0 billion) takeover proposal from tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO), saying it still undervalued Australia's top power producer. read more

** Private equity firms including Advent International and companies including Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc (AVAH.O) have expressed interest in acquiring the home health and hospice business of Encompass Health Corp (EHC.N), people familiar with the matter said. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.