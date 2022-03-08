Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

March 8 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:

** Office rental company IWG Plc (IWG.L) said it would merge its digital and tech assets with flexible workspace provider The Instant Group, as commercial property firms look to cater to evolving trends including hybrid working.

** John Menzies (MNZS.L) is still in talks with a potential Kuwaiti suitor and has given it a March-end deadline to make a firm offer, the British airport services group said and reported a swing to annual profit. read more

** Investment company HLD said it was in talks with L Catterton - the private equity firm backed by LVMH (LVMH.PA) boss and French billionaire Bernard Arnault over buying a majority stake in the fashion company 'ba&sh'.

** Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google is in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant (MNDT.O), the Information reported on Monday, citing a person with knowledge of the discussion. read more

**U.S. auto retailer Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI.N) said on Monday it would buy the Charles Maund Toyota dealership in Austin, Texas, as it is expected to add $435 million in annual revenues. read more

**France's Aluminium Dunkerque has agreed to sell some of its aluminium production to commodity trader and miner Glencore, which will supply one of Europe's largest aluminium producers with alumina used to make the metal from 2023.

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru

