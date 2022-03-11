Deals of the day Mergers and acquisitions

March 11 (Reuters) - The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** South Africa's Standard Bank (SBKJ.J) is trying to convince the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS) to buy its 40% stake in their London-based joint venture, CEO Sim Tshabalala said. read more

** Investment firm Carlyle Group (CG.O) has bought Italian motorcycle equipment company Dainese from Investcorp in a deal valued at 630 million euros ($692 million) including debt, Investcorp said in a statement.

** Belarus-born chemicals billionaire Dmitry Mazepin has resigned as CEO of Russian fertiliser producer Uralchem, the company said, and has sold a controlling stake after being placed on a European Union sanctions list.

** Spanish energy company Cepsa has put a planned sale of its chemicals business on hold while it examines the potential impact of spiraling energy prices from the Ukraine conflict, newspaper El Economista reported, citing sources.

** Brazilian fintech Meliuz (CASH3.SA) said on Thursday it will seek approval from its shareholders for the acquisition of crypto broker Alter Pagamentos SA.

** Legal & General (LGEN.L) has agreed to a 225 million pound ($296.42 million) bulk annuity deal with Newell Rubbermaid UK Pension Scheme, the British insurer said. read more

Compiled by Rajarshi Roy and Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru

