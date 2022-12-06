Deals worth more than $29.3 bln to be signed during Saudi-China summit - SPA
DUBAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Initial agreements worth more than 110 billion Saudi riyals ($29.26 billion) will be signed during a Saudi-Chinese summit this week, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Tuesday.
The summit will be held during a two-day visit by the Chinese president to Saudi Arabia beginning on Wednesday.
($1 = 3.7590 riyals)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- BusinessBorgWarner to spin-off fuel systems, aftermarket units as it sharpens EV focus
BorgWarner Inc said on Tuesday it plans to spin-off its fuel systems and aftermarket segments into a separate company, in a bid to sharpen its focus on becoming an electric vehicle (EV) supplier.
- DealsNorwegian online grocery firm Oda raises $151 mln as value declines
Norwegian online grocery firm Oda said on Tuesday it had raised 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($151 million) in a round of funding from investment companies Kinnevik , Verdane and Summa Equity.
- BusinessSummit Therapeutics in up to $5 bln licensing deal for Akeso's cancer therapy
Summit Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday it would license China-based Akeso Inc's experimental cancer therapy in a deal worth up to $5 billion, sending its shares up 57% in premarket trade.