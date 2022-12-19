Defense firm L3Harris to buy Aerojet for $4.7 billion with eye on missile demand
Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. defense contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX.N) said on Sunday it would buy Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD.N) for $4.7 billion in an all-cash transaction, as it looks to tap into rising demand for missiles amid the Ukraine conflict.
