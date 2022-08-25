Delaware judge orders Twitter to turn over some data to Musk - court ruling

An image of Elon Musk is seen on smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

WILMINGTON, Del, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge on Thursday ordered Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) to turn over some data sought by Elon Musk in his legal battle to end his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion, according to a court ruling.

Twitter must turn over data from 9,000 accounts used in a fourth quarter 2021 audit of potential spam or fake accounts on the platform, but the judge rejected other Musk demands as "absurdly broad."

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Jonathan Oatis

