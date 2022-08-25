1 minute read
Delaware judge orders Twitter to turn over some data to Musk - court ruling
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WILMINGTON, Del, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge on Thursday ordered Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) to turn over some data sought by Elon Musk in his legal battle to end his agreement to buy the company for $44 billion, according to a court ruling.
Twitter must turn over data from 9,000 accounts used in a fourth quarter 2021 audit of potential spam or fake accounts on the platform, but the judge rejected other Musk demands as "absurdly broad."
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.