Della Valles fail to reach 90% Tod's target as offer closes
MILAN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The Della Valle family failed to reach the 90% ownership threshold needed to proceed with a proposed delisting of Tod's (TOD.MI) under their buyout bid, a Borsa Italiana filing showed on Tuesday.
On the last day available for the offer, investors tendered Tod's shares accounting for a total of 4,134,358 shares.
According to Reuters calculations, the Della Valles, who own 64.5% of the company, needed to gain the acceptance of 5,144,373 shares to reach the 90% threshold in their effort to take the luxury shoemaker private.
