Depositions of Musk, Twitter's Agrawal have been postponed -sources

Elon Musk attends the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022. Patrick Pleul/Pool via REUTERS

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 26 (Reuters) - Monday's depositions of Elon Musk and Twitter Inc's (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal have been postponed and it was unclear when the interviews under oath would take place, sources familiar with the litigation told Reuters.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware

