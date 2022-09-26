1 minute read
Depositions of Musk, Twitter's Agrawal have been postponed -sources
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 26 (Reuters) - Monday's depositions of Elon Musk and Twitter Inc's (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal have been postponed and it was unclear when the interviews under oath would take place, sources familiar with the litigation told Reuters.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.