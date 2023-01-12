DER Touristik in advanced talks to take over rival FTI - Handelsblatt















BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany's tour operator DER Touristik, a unit of retail group REWE, is in advanced negotiations regarding a takeover of Munich-based rival FTI, daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the transaction.

A precondition for the deal would be a massive cut of FTI's debt, which amounted to around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), the paper said.

($1 = 0.9292 euros)

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Paul Carrel











