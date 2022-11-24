Derichebourg: no plans for takeover bid for catering firm Elior















PARIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - French company Derichebourg (DBG.PA) said on Thursday that it had no plans to make a takeover bid for catering services company Elior (ELIOR.PA), although it was in talks with Elior over the firm's "multiservices" business division.

Elior's shares surged by around 7% on Thursday after Bloomberg News reported late on Wednesday that Elior was considering a tie-up with Derichebourg, which is Elior's biggest shareholder.

"Following recent press articles and in the wake of the announcement made on July 4th 2022 by Elior concerning the review of its strategic options, Derichebourg confirms, in this context and among all the options under consideration, the existence of discussions with Elior for the possible contribution of its Multiservices division," said Derichebourg.

"To date, there is no certainty as to the outcome of these discussions and the conclusion of a firm agreement concerning this contribution. In any event, Derichebourg confirms that it does not intend to file a takeover bid for Elior," it added.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson and Tomasz Janowski











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.