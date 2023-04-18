Desjardins hunting for property and casualty insurance acquisitions















TORONTO, April 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s Desjardins Group is seeking acquisitions in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance space as it seeks to boost its presence across the country, CEO Guy Cormier told Reuters on Tuesday.

Cormier said the Quebec-based cooperative financial group is mainly looking at opportunities in Canada where it feels the industry is ripe for consolidation.

"We are in acquisition mode and we are in discussion with some players," he told Reuters, referring specifically to P&C. "We really hope to be able to make a transaction."

Reporting by Maiya Keidan Editing by Chris Reese











