Deutsche Bahn supervisory board approves preparations for Schenker sale















BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has instructed the company's management to prepare for the possible sale of up to 100% of its Schenker logistics unit, the state-owned company said on Thursday.

"The concrete start of a sales process and manner of any sale will be decided at a later date," said Deutsche Bahn, adding that the proceeds of a sale should remain entirely within the Deutsche Bahn group and contribute to reducing debt.

Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Rachel More











