Deutsche Bank mandated to lead Porsche IPO retail offering - spokesperson

The Porsche logo is seen on a wheel of the 2020 Porsche 911 Speedster as it is revealed at the 2019 New York International Auto Show in New York City, New York, U.S, April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has been mandated to run the retail offering of Porsche's upcoming listing, a spokesperson for Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday.

As part of the initial public offering, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to offer preferred shares to the public in Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Spain and Switzerland in addition to offers to institutional investors.

Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr, editing by Madeline Chambers

