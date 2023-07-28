Deutsche Boerse extends SimCorp offer as it awaits EU regulators

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) said on Friday that it was extending an offer period to shareholders for its takeover of the Danish investment management software company SimCorp (SIM.CO), a move it had expected as it awaits European Union regulatory approval.

The German exchange operator had already announced an extension earlier this month, but it said on Friday it doesn't expect any more delays.

"The offer is therefore expected to be settled and thus completed on 29 September 2023 at the latest," the company said.

Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Miranda Murray

