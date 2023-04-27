Deutsche Boerse launches 3.9 bln euro bid for Denmark's SimCorp















BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) on Thursday launched a 3.9 billion euro ($4.31 billion) takeover offer for Danish software company SimCorp SA (SIM.CO), aiming to boost growth by increasing the range of products and services offered to customers.

Shares in Deutsche Boerse were seen down 1.4% in pre-market trade.

Deutsche Boerse will make an all-cash voluntary recommended public takeover offer to acquire all SimCorp shares at 735 Danish crowns ($109.04) per share, a statement from the German exchange operator said.

It had secured a bridge facility to fully finance the offer, which will be refinanced by an optimal mix of existing cash and debt capital market instruments.

"The board of directors of SimCorp has unanimously decided that it intends ... to recommend that the shareholders of SimCorp accept the offer," the Danish company said in a statement.

Financial software provider SimCorp, which has more than 2,200 employees, posted operating profit of 126 million euros on revenue of 561 million euros last year.

($1 = 0.9046 euros)

($1 = 6.7405 Danish crowns)

Writing by Rachel More











