Deutsche Post eyes takeover of Deutsche Bahn's Schenker - Manager Magazin
BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) subsidiary DHL is interested in buying Schenker, the logistics subsidiary of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn [RIC:RIC:DBN.UL], Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The report said Schenker could be sold at a price well below 20 billion euros due to a slowdown in the logistics sector.
A spokesperson for Deutsche Post would not comment on the report. Deutsche Bahn also declined to comment on the report.
