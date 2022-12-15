Deutsche Post eyes takeover of Deutsche Bahn's Schenker - Manager Magazin















BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post (DPWGn.DE) subsidiary DHL is interested in buying Schenker, the logistics subsidiary of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn [RIC:RIC:DBN.UL], Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said Schenker could be sold at a price well below 20 billion euros due to a slowdown in the logistics sector.

A spokesperson for Deutsche Post would not comment on the report. Deutsche Bahn also declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Markus Wacket; Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Madeline Chambers











