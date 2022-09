Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn, Germany, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) has halted the planned sale of its T-Systems unit after negotiations with remaining interested parties failed, the Handelsblatt reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

