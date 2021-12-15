Deutsche Telekom proposes Deutsche Post CEO as new chairman

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) said its supervisory board on Wednesday proposed Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPWGn.DE), as its new chairman and that Tim Hoettges would remain CEO for another five years.

Appel will stand for election at a shareholders' meeting on April 7 next year to succeed Ulrich Lehner, who is not available for a further term of office for reasons of age.

"In Frank Appel, we are proposing to the shareholders' meeting a leader who is one of the most experienced managers in Germany," Lehner said in a statement.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Appel was the favourite to become the next Telekom chairman.

The term of office of Lehner, who has headed the Telekom supervisory body since 2008, ends at next year's shareholder meeting. He had already confirmed that an external search for a successor was under way.

Appel's predecessor at Deutsche Post, Klaus Zumwinkel, also served as supervisory board chairman of Telekom.

The German government holds stakes in both companies.

Appel, a former McKinsey consultant, has been with Deutsche Post since 2000. In 2002, he became a member of the board of management, and in 2008 he moved up to the post of CEO.

Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray

