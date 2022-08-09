Devon Energy to buy Eagle Ford basin operator Validus for $1.8 billion

A pump jack operates at a well site leased by Devon Energy Production Company near Guthrie, Oklahoma, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shale producer Devon Energy (DVN.N) said on Tuesday it will buy Validus Energy, an Eagle Ford basin operator, for $1.8 billion in cash.

The deal comes at a time when oil producers are reaping massive benefits from a surge in oil and gas prices as sanctions on major producer Russia following its invasion of Ukraine throttle supply amid a rebound in demand.

Hedge fund Elliott Management invested in Validus last year to help it buy assets in Eagle Ford, Texas from Ovintiv Inc (OVV.N) for $880 million. read more

The deal with Validus would allow Devon to secure 42,000 net acres adjacent to its existing leasehold in the basin.

Devon said the deal is expected to close at the end of the third quarter, with an effective date around June 1.

