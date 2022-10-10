Diagnostics firm Bio-Rad in talks to merge with Qiagen - WSJ















Oct 10 (Reuters) - California-based diagnostics company Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.N) is in talks to merge with Qiagen NV (QIA.DE), the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Talks between the two companies have been going on for a while but an agreement unlikely for another few weeks, the report said.

Bio Rad, which manufactures and supplies products such as laboratory apparatus, instruments and diagnostics, has a market cap of $12.85 billion.

Both Qiagen and Bio-Rad did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi











