Disney's ESPN, Penn Entertainment ink $1.5 bln deal to launch sports betting business
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney's ESPN (DIS.N) and PENN Entertainment have partnered to launch a sports betting business under the brand ESPN Bet, the two companies said on Tuesday.
Under the terms of the deal, Penn will pay $1.5 billion in cash to ESPN over an initial 10-year term in exchange for brand and other rights provided by ESPN.
