Disney's ESPN, Penn Entertainment ink $1.5 bln deal to launch sports betting business

The ESPN logo is seen on an electronic display in Times Square in New York City, U.S., August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney's ESPN (DIS.N) and PENN Entertainment have partnered to launch a sports betting business under the brand ESPN Bet, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Under the terms of the deal, Penn will pay $1.5 billion in cash to ESPN over an initial 10-year term in exchange for brand and other rights provided by ESPN.

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.