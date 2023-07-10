Dominion Energy sells remaining stake in Cove Point LNG facility for $3.5 bln
July 10 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy (D.N) said on Monday it has agreed to sell its remaining 50% stake in Cove Point liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility to Berkshire Hathaway Energy for $3.5 billion.
Berkshire Hathaway Energy operates the facility in Maryland's Chesapeake Bay and currently owns 25% of the facility.
Dominion Chief Executive Robert Blue said the facility is a 'non-core' area of focus for the company, and its divestment would help in diverting attention to its state regulated utility operations.
The deal is expected to close by end of 2023.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsCanada's Postmedia Network ends merger discussions with Nordstar Capital
Postmedia Network Canada said on Monday that discussions with Nordstar Capital have come to an end, less than a month after saying they were in merger talks.
- MarketsLatin America, Caribbean saw record 2022 investment -UN commission
Latin America and the Caribbean received record flows of foreign direct investment (FDI) last year, a United Nations report showed on Monday, mostly into services, manufacturing and energy as spending recovered after the pandemic.