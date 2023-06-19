Dubai's Amanat says considering IPO of healthcare platform
DUBAI, June 19 (Reuters) - Dubai-listed Amanat Holdings (AMANT.DU) is considering monetisation options for its healthcare platform, including a possible regional initial public offering (IPO) in the near-term, the company said in a bourse statement on Monday.
Responding to recent media reports, Amanat, a healthcare and education investment company, said it is considering the appointment of external advisers and would update markets once the process was completed.
Amanat, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market, announced the launch of Amanat Healthcare in April.
