Dufry achieves 87% of Autogrill shares as exchange offer ends















MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry (DUFN.S) has secured Autogrill (AGL.MI) shares accounting for around 87% of the Italian company's capital at the end of the exchange offer, Reuters calculations based on bourse data showed on Thursday.

Borsa Italiana said that according to provisional data, the take-up in the offer for the Italian group reached 74.3% of the shares targeted by the bid.

Earlier this year Dufry completed the acquisition of a 50.3% stake from the Benetton family and later launched a mandatory public exchange offer for the remaining Autogrill shares.

