Dufry reaches more than 94% of Autogrill after bid















MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Dufry (DUFN.S) has secured around 94.3% of Autogrill (AGL.MI) capital at the end of the exchange offer, Reuters calculations based on provisional data by Borsa Italiana showed on Thursday, paving the way for the delisting of the Italian group.

Earlier this year Swiss duty-free retailer Dufry completed the acquisition of a 50.3% stake from the Benetton family and later launched a mandatory public exchange offer for the remaining Autogrill shares.

Borsa Italiana said the take-up reached 88.9% of the shares targeted by the bid in the last day of the exchange offer.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Francesca Landini











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.