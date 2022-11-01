DuPont pulls the plug on $5.2 bln buyout of Rogers on clearance issues
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker DuPont De Nemours Inc (DD.N) said on Tuesday it was terminating its $5.2 billion buyout of Rogers Corp (ROG.N) as they were unable to obtain timely regulatory clearances for the deal.
Rogers shares plunged 43% in extended trading, while those of DuPont rose about 6%.
DuPont's all-cash takeover of the engineering materials maker, announced a year ago, would have been its biggest deal since splitting from DowDuPont in 2019, as it sought to supply to fast-growing industries such as electric vehicles, 5G and clean energy.
DuPont added it would pay Rogers a termination fee of $162.5 million.
The companies said in September that they had received all regulatory approvals for the deal except from China.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- BusinessBahrain energy strategy expected in six months, nogaholding CEO says
Bahrain's energy strategy and its state oil holding firm's operation plan are likely to be decided in six months with implementation to begin a year later, the firm's CEO Mark Thomas said on Tuesday.