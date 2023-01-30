Dutch regulator blocks RTL bid to buy Talpa















AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) on Monday said it would not grant a licence for media firm RTL to buy Dutch media Talpa, saying the combination would be too dominant.

Luxembourg-based RTL had proposed the takeover in 2021 and planned to merge its Dutch TV subsidiary with Talpa Network, a group of TV, radio, print and online businesses controlled by Dutch media tycoon John de Mol.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Ed Osmond











