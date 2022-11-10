Dutch subsidiary of Sweden's Instabox bankrupt -statement
AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Dutch subsidiary of Sweden's Instabox has been declared bankrupt, a court-appointed curator said in a statement posted on the company's website.
The curator said she had requested the dismissal of all 984 employees while she investigates the possibilities of a restructuring or takeover.
Instabox provides "last mile" home package delivery and automated pick-up lockers.
