Dutch subsidiary of Sweden's Instabox bankrupt -statement















AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Dutch subsidiary of Sweden's Instabox has been declared bankrupt, a court-appointed curator said in a statement posted on the company's website.

The curator said she had requested the dismissal of all 984 employees while she investigates the possibilities of a restructuring or takeover.

Instabox provides "last mile" home package delivery and automated pick-up lockers.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Toby Chopra











