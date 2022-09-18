Dye & Durham lowers buyout bid for Australia's Link, cites UK watchdog conditions

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Link Administration Holdings (LNK.AX) said on Monday Canadian software firm Dye & Durham Ltd (DND.TO) cannot accept the UK financial watchdog's condition for the takeover of the share registry firm, and has reduced its bid by A$1 a share.

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) earlier this month said Link Fund Solutions, one of seven UK-regulated entities owned by Link which managed the now-collapsed LF Woodford Equity Income Fund, could be forced to pay up to 306 million pounds in redress. read more

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang

