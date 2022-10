PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The board of French nuclear power group EDF(EDF.PA) on Thursday approved an offer by the state to buy out the shares in the group it does not already own and convertible bonds in a deal worth nearly 10 billion euros, according to a regulatory filing.

