Edison CEO says group not for sale, considering options on gas storage















MILAN, April 18 (Reuters) - Edison (EDNn.MI), the Italian unit of French energy group EDF (EDF.PA), is not for sale, the chief executive of the subsidiary said on Tuesday, adding the value of the unit could be well above a level of 7-8 billion euros calculated by analysts.

Answering a question over the potential sale of the company's gas storage business, Edison CEO Nicola Monti said the Italian group was considering strategic on it.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.