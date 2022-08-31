1 minute read
Eiffage in talks to acquire Sun'R Group
Aug 31 (Reuters) - French building and infrastructure company Eiffage (FOUG.PA) has entered exclusive negotiations to acquire green energy group Sun'R, it said on Wednesday after posting a rise in first-half earnings.
Eiffage's operating profit on ordinary activities rose by 36.2% to 925 million euros ($931.5 million) in the six months to June 30.
($1 = 0.9930 euros)
Reporting by Valentine Baldassari and Elitsa Gadeva Editing by David Goodman
