Eiffage in talks to acquire Sun'R Group

FILE PHOTO; The logo of French construction group Eiffage is seen at a construction site in Paris, France, October 24, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

Aug 31 (Reuters) - French building and infrastructure company Eiffage (FOUG.PA) has entered exclusive negotiations to acquire green energy group Sun'R, it said on Wednesday after posting a rise in first-half earnings.

Eiffage's operating profit on ordinary activities rose by 36.2% to 925 million euros ($931.5 million) in the six months to June 30.

($1 = 0.9930 euros)

Reporting by Valentine Baldassari and Elitsa Gadeva Editing by David Goodman

