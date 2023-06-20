Eli Lilly to buy Dice Therapeutics for $2.4 billion in autoimmune push
June 20 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) will buy Dice Therapeutics Inc (DICE.O) in an all-cash deal for about $2.4 billion, the companies said on Tuesday, to beef up its autoimmune treatment portfolio.
Dice's lead drug is currently in a mid-stage trial for a immune-related skin condition called psoriasis, as well as other chronic immune-related diseases.
Lilly currently has immunology drugs like Taltz and Olumiant in its portfolio. In 2022, Taltz garnered $2.48 billion while Olumiant generated $830.5 million in sales.
Lilly has offered Dice $48 per share in cash, a premium of about 42% to the stock's last close. Shares of Dice were up 37.4% premarket on Tuesday.
The companies expect to close the deal in the third quarter, subject to regulatory clearances.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- DealsKodiak Gas Services aims for $1.65 bln valuation in US IPO
Kodiak Gas Services said on Tuesday it is aiming for a valuation of about $1.65 billion in its U.S. listing, expecting to benefit from returning investor appetite for new offerings.