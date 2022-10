Oct 18 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) will acquire genetic medicine developer Akouos Inc (AKUS.O) in a cash deal worth about $487 million.

Lilly will also pay Akouos' shareholders an additional amount contingent on certain events related to its trials, which will take the total size of the deal to up to $610 million.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











