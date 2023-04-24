Eli Lilly to sell low blood sugar drug to Amphastar

An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured in Branchburg, New Jersey
An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured at 50 ImClone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

April 24 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) will sell its low blood sugar drug Baqsimi to Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH.O) in a deal worth up to $1.08 billion, the two companies said on Monday.

Amphastar will pay $500 million at closing and another $125 million in cash after one year under the deal.

Eli Lilly is also eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $450 million based on sales of Baqsimi, the only nasally administered drug to treat severely low blood sugar in people with diabetes.

Worldwide sales for Baqsimi totaled $139.3 million in 2022, the companies said.

Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next