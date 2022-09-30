Elliott would consider seat on Swedish Match board -source















GDANSK/LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Elliott Management Corp, which has raised its stake in Swedish Match (SWMA.ST), would consider taking a seat on the Stockholm-based snus maker's board, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Along with three other top investors and a chair, Elliott is part of a "nominating committee" that, under Swedish law, can evaluate who should be on Swedish Match's board, according to the Swedish Match website.

